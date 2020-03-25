Officials go extra mile to ensure social distancing

For every problem, there is a solution and it has been proved successfully in Bobbili town of Vizianagaram district. People maintained social distancing at Rythu Bazaars which are normally crowded during the festival season, thanks to the initiative taken by the officials.

While all markets in Vizianagaram and other areas witnessed mad rush on Ugadi, people waited patiently in designated grids to buy vegetables in Bobbili. Parvathipuram Sub-Collector T.S. Chetan said that discipline was very important at markets to avoid mass gathering in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Srikakulam also, the plan was executed successfully. The district administration closed the Rythu Bazaar which is located in a congested area and advised all farmers to sell vegetables on the sprawling premises of the Government Degree College. Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas and Joint Director K.Sreenivasulu ensured people stayed in the respective grids till their turn came.

BJP leader G. Bhagya Lakshmi said the Srikakulam district administration deserved praise for thinking out of the box.

‘Self-discipline need of the hour’

“The very purpose of 21 days of lockdown should not be defeated in the name of festivals and purchase of essentials. Proper planning would ensure safety of every individual. Otherwise, every individual who comes to the market may become a carrier of coronavirus,” she added.

TTD Dharmana Prachara Parishad member and trustee of the Sri Raghavendra Swamy temple Baratam Kameswara Rao said discpline and responsibility were needed to check the spread of the disease which has already created a havoc in countries such as China, Italy, Spain and France.

“As part of implementing the guidelines of the government, we stopped darshasn, but regular puja is being performed in the temple,” he added.