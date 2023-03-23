HamberMenu
Officials given training to tackle drug menace in Chittoor

March 23, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau,K. Umashanker
District Revenue Officer Y. Rajasekhar at the inter-departmental meeting held on drug prevention, in Chittoor on Thursday.

District Revenue Officer Y. Rajasekhar at the inter-departmental meeting held on drug prevention, in Chittoor on Thursday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Excise and Prohibition, Specially-abled, and Women, and Child Welfare departments, on Thursday, organised a training program on drug prevention for their staff here.

Speaking on this occasion, District Revenue Officer Y. Rajasekhar said that the concerned officials of various departments should work in tandem to prevent the youth from getting their hands on addictive drugs.

He suggested that special boards should be set up in educational institutions to deal with the incidents of drug abuse.

Assistant Director of the district’s Differently-abled and Elderly Welfare Department Y. Srinivas, said that an action plan had been prepared for drug prevention in the district as per the directives of the Central and State governments. Training classes were held on awareness, corrective measures, and medical treatment pertaining to drug abuse. A special focus has been laid on training employees of the Women and Child Welfare and Excise regulations departments during the training. Members of various NGOs were also present.

The officials said that youth above the age of 15 are vulnerable to drug addiction, and the concerned departments should be responsible for identifying and educating such people against the addiction. To reform the lives of drug addicts, the state government has set up free counselling centres for individuals and family members at the government hospital in Chittoor and SVRR Hospital in Tirupati.

