Officials give top priority for fool-proof revision of voters’ list

July 23, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Vizianagaram district administration is striving hard to ensure absolute transparency in the preparation of voters’ list ahead of the 2024 general elections. As Opposition parties are making frequent allegations and raising objections with regard to bogus voters, the officials are not taking any chances with the revision of voters’ list. Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi has made it clear that the officials and staff who are negligent in the preparation of the voters’ list would have to face disciplinary action in accordance with rules and regulations of the Election Commission of India (ECI), which is the highest authority in India with regard to the conduct of the election process.

According to the Collector, as many as 1,848 booth level officers will have to announce the survey schedule in advance before undertaking door-to-door survey. Volunteers are not allowed to move along with them. However, the designated agents of various political parties can participate in door-to-door survey along with BLOs for cross verification of voters’ identity and inclusion of their names in the list. BLOs have to carry Forms 6, 7 and 8 and get it filled up by the eligible persons. New photos have to be uploaded, if voters insist on use of latest pictures in the voters’ list.

The revision process would continue till August 21st in the district. Aadhar, Permanent Account Number of Income Tax department, Driving License and Passport will be considered as identity proofs. The total number of voters in Vizianagaram district is 15,17,589. Vizianagaram Joint Collector K .Mayur Ashok and District Revenue Officer M. Ganapati Rao have been monitoring the revision process on a day-to-day basis. They, in turn, inform the Collector about the progress of revision of electoral rolls in all the six Assembly constituencies of the district.

Meanwhile, TDP Vizianagaram Parliamentary segment president Kimidi Nagarjuna asked all the leaders and party activists to closely follow the revision process since elimination of bogus voters has to be given the top priority ahead of next general elections. He held a review meeting with leaders to explain the checking process during the revision of voters’ list.

