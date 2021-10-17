Officials gearing up for paddy procurement in East Godavari

KAKINADA

17 October 2021 23:35 IST

The East Godavari district authorities are gearing up to begin procurement of paddy through Rythu Bharosa Kendras in the kharif 2021-22 season.

The total extent of land under paddy cultivation is above 2.25 lakh hectares in the district. The harvesting activity is likely to begin by October-end.

According to Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha, the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy will be given allowing a maximum 17% moisture. The MSP per 75 kg bag is ₹1,940 and ₹1,960 for Grade A quality.

The Agriculture Department has set up a special cell to guide farmers on the procurement process and address their grievances. The farmers could contact the cell officials by dialling 0884-645434. Mr. Lakshmisha appealed to the farmers not to prefer ‘bondalu’ variety for rabi season.