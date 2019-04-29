Officials gear up to meet ‘Fani’ threat

The possibility of cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ wreaking havoc in Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) is giving government officials tense moments as it is predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by Monday (April 29) morning.

It was moving over the southeast Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood with a speed of about 10 kmph and lay centred about 990 km southeast of Chennai and 1,170 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam Sunday evening.

Fishermen cautioned

An IMD bulletin said the cyclone was likely to move north westwards till May 1 and thereafter re-curve north-northeastwards gradually.

Under its impact, heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East and West Godavari districts on May 2 and light to moderate rainfall at a few places over coastal A.P. from April 30.

Fani is expected to bring in its wake squally winds with speed reaching 45 to 50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph along north coastal A.P. from May 1.

The winds are likely to gain further velocity from May 3. The Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam has warned fishermen against venturing into the sea due to its very rough condition from April 29.

Warning signal

In Nellore district, Collector R. Muthyala Raju instructed the officials to impress upon fishermen to move to safer places and to be fully geared to take up relief operations in case Fani makes the landfall there. Officials of the Revenue, Police, Panchayat Raj and other line departments in Prakasam district were asked to be alert to the likelihood of Fani hitting the coast. Collector Vinay Chand told the officials to evacuate the fishermen living in hamlets in 10 coastal mandals to safety and to ensure that those who have already ventured into the sea returned at the earliest.

Distant warning signal No. 2 has been hoisted at Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, Nizamapatnam and Krishnapatnam ports. Distant warning signal No. 2 with section signal No. 5 has been hoisted at Kakinada and Gangavaram ports.

In Chittoor district, personnel manning primary health centres and sub-centres have been asked not to go on leave on April 29 and 30. Field staff have been asked to be ready to meet any eventuality.