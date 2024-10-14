Officials gear up for Sirimanotsavam to be celebrated in Vizianagaram on October 15

Elaborate arrangements have been made for traditional Sirimanotsavam to be celebrated in the Fort City of Vizianagaram on October 15 (Tuesday). Over 2.5 lakh devotees are expected to participate in the annual event. On behalf of presiding deity Sri Pydimamba, the chief priest Bantupalli Venkata Rao will bless the devotees sitting atop the sirimanu, a long trunk of a tamarind tree which was selected this year as sirimanu.

District Collector B.R. Ambedkar, SP Vakul Jindal and other officials have been making arrangements for the festival. Over 2,000 police personnel will take care of the security arrangements for the historic festival.

Tholellu sambaram

Meanwhile, Tholellu sambaram which was celebrated on Monday drew huge crowds. This festival is also given a lot of importance by locals to the presiding deity. The temple’s chairman Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju and their family members visited the temple and offered prayers.

Vizianagaram Utsavam which was conducted on Sunday and Monday on the sidelines of the Siriamontosavam and Tholella sambaram provided a great opportunity for the locals to visit the historic fort and participate in musical concerts, classical dance programmes and other activities. Hot air balloon event drew huge crowds. The tourists thronged the Rajiv Sports Complex to visit the hot air balloon event. Vizianagaram MLA Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju said that the Fort City would become a big tourist centre in the near future and it was evident with the attendance of people for the utsavam.