Officials gear up for Kanipakam brahmotsavams in Chittoor

Collector convenes coordination committee meeting; urges all concerned departments to work in tandem to ensure smooth conduct of the annual fete

Published - August 28, 2024 07:05 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
Collector Sumit Kumar addressing the coordination meeting with officials of various departments regarding the arrangements made for Kanipakam temple brahmotsavams near Chittoor on Wednesday.

Collector Sumit Kumar addressing the coordination meeting with officials of various departments regarding the arrangements made for Kanipakam temple brahmotsavams near Chittoor on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Collector Sumit Kumar has instructed all relevant departments to work in tandem in preparation for the renowned 21-day annual brahmotsavams of the Sri Varasiddi Vinayakaswamy temple at Kanipakam. The festival is scheduled to begin on September 7, which coincides with Vinayaka Chaturthi Day.

In this connection, the Collector convened a coordination committee meeting at Kanipakam. Puthalapattu MLA K. Murali Mohan, Superintendent of Police Manikanta Chandolu, and the Kanipakam temple authorities were present.

Emphasizing the importance of a collective effort, the Collector urged government departments including Revenue, Police, R&B, RWS, Electricity, Fire, Medical & Health, Panchayati Raj, and the APSRTC to work together to guarantee the success of the grand event.

The deadline for completing the arrangements for brahmotsavams was set for September 2, with specific instructions to allocate the necessary staff for program management.

Addressing specific requirements, the R&B officials were tasked with road repairs leading to Kanipakam and the temple streets in anticipation of the celestial vehicle processions. Additionally, the District Medical and Health Officer was directed to establish a round-the-clock medical camp during the fete.

Furthermore, RTC officials were directed to arrange bus services based on anticipated devotee numbers, while the Fire Department was entrusted with accident prevention measures. The Information Department was urged to launch an extensive awareness campaign to inform devotees about the program details and arrangements for the brahmotsavams.

Electricity Department officials were instructed to ensure continuous power supply and deploy additional generators, and the Police Department was mandated to install CC cameras, establish command control, and oversee law and order in the temple vicinity.

SP Manikanta Chandolu highlighted the necessity to address road safety concerns by filling potholes along the route to Kanipakam and installing temporary lighting at crucial locations. Traffic control measures, including signage for parking, will be implemented based on pilgrim numbers. Additionally, he outlined comprehensive security arrangements involving the installation of CC cameras, TVs in the command control room, and discreet monitoring by police personnel in plainclothes, totalling around 450 personnel.

