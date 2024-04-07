Officials focus on online parcels, courier services to check money, drugs and liquor flow

April 07, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Flying Squad Teams, Model Code of Conduct (MCC) teams and the police have set their focus on online parcels, private and government courier services and cargo offices to check the flow of money, freebies, drugs, liquor and other precious metals, ahead of the upcoming general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teams which were hitherto conducting vehicle checks at different points, inter-district and State border check-posts were checking parcel and courier services in the State. “We have seized liquor, cash and jewellery smuggled through cars, two-wheelers, trains and other modes of transports,” a police officer said.

“Police checked the parcels loaded from various cargo offices, vehicles and the parcels which are ready to transport. We verified the material packed in cartons, gunny bags and in covers in Bapatla and other places,” said Bapatla district Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Police have been instructed to check the online delivery and booking offices and parcels thoroughly. The management, booking agents, delivery and collection boys should book the parcels with the full details of the person who gave the parcel, contact number, Aadhar number and the material in the parcel,” Mr. Jindal told The Hindu on Sunday.

Parcel booked as dryfruits

The election officials seized ₹22 lakh cash parcelled in Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Cargo Services, from Hyderabad to Jangareddygudem, on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The team led by Jangareddygudem Deputy SP, Ravi Chandra, checked a parcel at a delivery point at Buttaigudem Road and found ₹22 lakh cash inside. The amount has been seized,” said Eluru district SP D. Mary Prasanthi. During the investigation, it was found that the person who gave the parcel termed it as ‘dry fruits’ and transported the cash, the SP added.

NTR District Collector, S. Dilli Rao, said that election officials seized 120 Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) bottles belonging to Telangana being smuggled in a train near Kondapalli, a couple of days ago and booked cases against two women smugglers.

Earlier, police seized ganja, MDMA, liquor and other materials being sent through private parcels and couriers in different cases, and arrested the accused in various districts of the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.