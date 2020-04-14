Officials expect ease in restrictions post April 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on Tuesday has signalled that lockdown would be eased after April 20 in districts which have no positive cases. With this, officials in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts that come under ‘Green Zone’ with zero VCOVID-19 cases, are hopeful that the rural economy would be back on track soon.

“It appears unlikely that the two districts will report any cases because the medical tests conducted for foreign returnees have come out to be negative. If permitted, movement of people and vehicles will be allowed,” said a senior official.

“Closure of inter-district and inter-State borders and ban on public transport system may continue even if the restrictions are lifted. Mass gatherings at pubic places will, however, not be permitted till complete normalcy is restored,” he added.

BJP senior leader Pakalapati Sanyasi Raju welcomed the extension of lockdown till May 3.

“The relaxation will be a breather for lakhs of people in the backward districts like Vizianagaram and Srikakulam who depend on day-to-day economic activity,” said Praja Chaitanya Vedika founder Kalisetti Appala Naidu.

“Many people might have been disappointed with extension of lockdown. But the government has been left with no alternative to curb the spread of coronavirus. The situation will be horrible if India enters stage 3, that is, the community level transmission stage,” said Mr. Appala Naidu.