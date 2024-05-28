GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Officials examine over 1,000 videos, CCTV footage to identify accused in poll violence cases in Andhra Pradesh

Incidents were reported in Palnadu, Guntur, Tirupati, Nandyal, Anantapur, and Chittoor; a few out of the total 4,668 involved have been arrested, say police

Updated - May 28, 2024 07:11 pm IST

Published - May 28, 2024 07:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
SIT Chief and SIB IGP Vineet Brijlal.

SIT Chief and SIB IGP Vineet Brijlal. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Investigation officers, who are attempting to identify the perpetrators involved in poll-violence cases, have been inspecting the CCTV and video footage from the scene of the offences. Police are also tracking their mobile phones to trace their present location.

Incidents of violence were reported in Palnadu, Guntur, Tirupati, Nandyal, Anantapur, and Chittoor among other districts in the State on May 12, polling day (May 13) and the subsequent days.

The Special Investigation Teams (SIT) and the district units have examined over 1,000 videos and CCTV footage to identify the trouble-mongers in the incidents which occurred in Palnadu, Tirupati and Anantapur districts, which the Election Commission of India (ECI) took serious cognisance of, said SIT Chief and Special Investigation Bureau (SIB) Inspector General of Police (IGP), Vineet Brijlal, who is monitoring the investigation of the cases.

Police have arrested a few out of the total 4,668 persons, who were involved in attacks, burning of vehicles and stone pelting in separate poll violence incidents. Special teams have been deputed to different locations to arrest the remaining accused, Mr. Brijlal said.

“We observed many CCTV footages to trace the persons involved in attacks at Karampudi, Macherla and other areas. Initially, police registered cases on unidentified persons, but after identifying the accused in the video footage, instructions have been given to incorporate the names in the FIRs,” Palnadu Superintendent of Police, Mallika Garg, told The Hindu.

“Police are also gathering the tower dumps and the call data recordings of the suspects involved in violence at different places,” said an investigation officer of the cyber cell.

