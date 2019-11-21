Officials dismiss speculation on HC

District authorities have dismissed speculation that the G.N. Rao committee has ordered officials to identify land near Orvakal for construction of a building for High Court.

According to sources present at the meeting of district authorities and the committee, Mr. Rao had not specifically asked for land for the High Court. Mr. Rao is the convenor of the Expert Committee constituted to suggest strategies for all-round development of the State.

The sources, however, say there is a government order which instructs the authorities to identify land around cities. “We have previously identified land at Orvakal for other purposes.”

However, Kurnool district Bar Association convenor Y. Jaya Raju said that they were confident of location of High Court in Kurnool. Lawyers met Mr. Rao after meeting district authorities and detailed the issue to him.

“After meeting Mr. Rao, we are confident that High Court would be shifted to Kurnool,” Mr. Raju said.

Mr. Raju said that he has been contacting members of other Bar associations in a bid to gather their support.

Protest planned

Meanwhile, the students have decided to continue their protests. B. Sriramulu, convenor of the students’ union joint action committee, has said that a massive protest has been planned at Tadepalli on November 22.

“Some 1,000 people will leave Kurnool on Thursday for Tadepalli to protest at the residence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he has said.