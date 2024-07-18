Officials discharge over two lakh cusecs from Polavaram as flood level rises

Low-lying hamlets in the Agency areas have been cut-off due to incessant rains in the last two days in Eluru district.

Many streams were in spate on Thursday due to heavy rains in the catchment areas. Rivulets were flowing over low-lying bridges and onto roads in Kukunur and Velerupadu mandals.

“Mella Vaagu, Yeddula Vaagu, Gundeti Vaagu and other streams are in spate. Roadway to a few villages has been cut-off,” said local residents.

“Habitations in the low-lying areas have been cut-off from the mainstream. Road connectivity to Medipalli, Koya Madavaram, Alluri Nagar and other villages got disrupted,” said the local tribal people.

Meanwhile, officials discharged over 2 lakh cusecs from the Polavaram project. “Flood level is rising and may increase further by Thursday night,” said the project officials.

Central Water Commission (CWC) officials said the water level in the Godavari might rise further as heavy rains were occurring in the catchment areas in Chhattisgarh.

Close shave for family

Meanwhile, five members of a family, including two children, had a close shave when the car in which they were travelling was washed away in Konda Vaagu, near Koya Madhavaram, of Velerupadu mandal in Eluru district. The accident took place when they were crossing a ‘sapta’ (low-level bridge). They were travelling from Aswaraopeta mandal in Telangana to Velerupadu.

The occupants of the car, G. Sai Jyothi, G. Sai Kumari, G. Kundan Kumar and G. Jagadish, and the car driver, Rama Rao, were stranded in the stream for about three hours before they were rescued by the locals.

Speaking to The Hindu, Superintendent of Police K. Pratap Shiva Kishore said that police pickets had been arranged and people were requested not to cross overflowing streams.

Meanwhile, the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Tribal Welfare, Revenue, Irrigation, Panchayat Raj, Police and other department officials were directed to shift people residing in the low-lying areas as the flood in Godavari was rising.

Schoolchildren rescued

Meanwhile, the police rescued about 25 children stranded in an overflowing stream while they were going to school at Buttaigudem village in Eluru district.

Even as people tried to stop the bus, the bus driver proceeded and the vehicle got stranded. The alert police, along with the public, saved the children, the police said.