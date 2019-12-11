Officials directed to expedite work on Garuda Varadhi project

Chittoor Collector and Chairman of Tirupati Smart City Corporation (TSCC) Bharat Narayan Gupta directed the officials and the contractors to expedite the works pertaining to ‘Garuda Varadhi’, the arterial elevated corridor project.

After several twists and turns, the prestigious project hit a stumbling block with the TTD, a funding partner, seeking a re-design and re-tender of the work.

At TSCC’s 17th meeting held here on Wednesday, Dr. Gupta asked his engineering staff to work in tandem with their counterparts in the TTD to get the project re-designed as per the latter’s requirements. “Tirupati is an important pilgrim destination with the highest footfall and the elevated corridor project would be an immense help in providing smooth transportation options to the visiting travellers,” he said. TUDA Vice-Chairman P.S. Girisha explained to him the progress of the ongoing projects in the city.

The meeting also discussed ways and means to improve infrastructure and sanitation facilities in the city, amenities in civic schools and water supply for the denizens, among other things.