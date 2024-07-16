ADVERTISEMENT

Officials directed to conduct special sanitation drives in district

Published - July 16, 2024 11:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

NTR Collector stresses on the importance of regular cleaning of overhead reservoirs as it is the area where mosquitoes that spread malaria and dengue breed

The Hindu Bureau

NTR District Collector G. Srijana said that an action plan to prevent mosquito breeding has to be taken up with the participation of the public after raising awareness among them about the seasonal diseases.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a review meeting with officials from the departments of Health, Municipal Corporation and others on the topic of seasonal diseases at the Collectorate on Tuesday, Ms. Srijana stressed on the importance on regular cleaning of overhead reservoirs as it is the area where mosquitoes that spread malaria and dengue breed.

Every Friday should be observed as ‘Dry Day’, she said, adding that officials should focus on special sanitation drives in all the 288 gram panchayats in the district. She emphasised the need for officials to raise awareness among the public about maintenance of cleanliness, and make them a part of the Friday ‘Dry Day’ programmes.

She said awareness should be brought through posters, pamphlets and videos to explain to the public the dos and don’ts of sanitation. Every Saturday, officials should visit all government and private schools during the time of assembly to raise awareness among the students on how to prevent mosquito-borne diseases. Later, the Collector released posters and pamphlets designed for the drives.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US