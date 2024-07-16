GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Officials directed to conduct special sanitation drives in district

NTR Collector stresses on the importance of regular cleaning of overhead reservoirs as it is the area where mosquitoes that spread malaria and dengue breed

Published - July 16, 2024 11:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

NTR District Collector G. Srijana said that an action plan to prevent mosquito breeding has to be taken up with the participation of the public after raising awareness among them about the seasonal diseases.

At a review meeting with officials from the departments of Health, Municipal Corporation and others on the topic of seasonal diseases at the Collectorate on Tuesday, Ms. Srijana stressed on the importance on regular cleaning of overhead reservoirs as it is the area where mosquitoes that spread malaria and dengue breed.

Every Friday should be observed as ‘Dry Day’, she said, adding that officials should focus on special sanitation drives in all the 288 gram panchayats in the district. She emphasised the need for officials to raise awareness among the public about maintenance of cleanliness, and make them a part of the Friday ‘Dry Day’ programmes.

She said awareness should be brought through posters, pamphlets and videos to explain to the public the dos and don’ts of sanitation. Every Saturday, officials should visit all government and private schools during the time of assembly to raise awareness among the students on how to prevent mosquito-borne diseases. Later, the Collector released posters and pamphlets designed for the drives.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

