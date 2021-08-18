Officials deliberate on amendment to JJ Act model rules

VIJAYAWADA

18 August 2021 01:04 IST

Officials of the Police, District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Juvenile Welfare and the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) departments discussed amendments to Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Model Rules, 2016, at a consultation with NGOs and child rights organisations here on Tuesday.

Members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Child Protection Services (CPS) of DCPU, Mahila Police, Disha Mahila Police and the Child Care Institutions deliberated on the amendment of rules related to child in conflict with law, children in need of care and protection and on offences against children.

The consultation was organised by DCPU, in association with World Vision and Child Rights Advocacy Foundation. Recommendations on the revised model rules would be sent to the government.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Moses Paul and District Probation Officer (DPO) K. Bhaskar spoke on amendment of the JJ Act in cases related to child in custody and on offences against children.

State Commission of Protection of Child Rights former member V.S.V. Krishna Kumar opined that Act should be strengthened to prevent crime against children, child abuse and violation of child rights and marriages.

CRAF State Project Director P. Francis Thambi and World Vision manager N. Joshi Babu said the budget for repatriation of children, feeding the rescued victims at CWCs and inter-State transportation should be revised.

WD&CW Krishna district Assistant Project Director Sunkara Jaya Lakshmi said the amended rules would help to prevent crime against children.