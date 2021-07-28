Officials delaying field inspections to be served memos

Chief Minister irked over lax supervision of ward, village secretariats

Expressing displeasure over the officials lagging behind in conducting field inspections of ward and village secretariats, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the CMO that they are served memos.

Chairing a review meeting on the ‘Spandana’ programme at his camp his on Tuesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said he was not happy with the reports on the field inspections.

“I have instructed the CMO to issue memos to those officers lagging in field inspections. How can we improve the efficiency of services delivered through ward and village secretariats? I want all the Collectors, Joint Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, ITDA Project Officers, Sub-Collectors to conduct timely inspections to improve the efficiency of the system. Collectors should inspect the ward and village secretariats twice a week, while Joint Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, ITDA Project Officers, Sub-Collectors should do the same four times a week,’’ said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Chief Minister pointed out that only 733 inspections were conducted against the targetted 1,098 , which is only 66.75%.

“The Collectors and Joint Collectors have achieved 106% and 107% of the target, while the rest of the officials have underperformed. Without field-level supervision, the problems of village and ward secretariats will not be known. The performances of some officials is not up to the mark and this is not acceptable. The officials are the eyes and ears of the government. If they fail, it is my failure too. The most important thing is that we work together as a team,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to ensure all village and ward secretariats are following the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP). “The officials must be available to the people from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. to address the grievances,” he said.

Social audit

The CM instructed authorities to check whether or not the list for social audit of the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes is displayed, prioritising the ration card, pension card, housing and Aarogyasri schemes.

“The welfare schemes must reach all eligible beneficiaries within the stipulated time. All registers and records, including those pertaining to welfare schemes and services, should be self-examined, monitored, and reviewed on a regular basis. Two percent of the village and ward secretariat staff do not have attendance count, which needs to be corrected,” he added.