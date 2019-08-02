Officials crack down on sale of ‘underweight’ fertilizer bags

Hundreds of farmers are being reportedly cheated in various forms by dealers of fertilizers, pesticides and agro-chemicals across Vizinagaram and Srikakulam districts, according to senior officials of the Legal Metrology Department.

Many fertilizer bags are falling short of their weight and it ranges from 650 to 1,250 grams. The farmers, who are in a hurry to collect fertilizers, are unable to cross-check the actual weight at many areas, including Saluru, Pachipenta, Makkuva, Parvatipuram and Bobbili.

Special team of the department consisting of Deputy Commissioner of Legal Metrology N. Janardhana Rao, Assistant Controller S.M. Radhakrishna, Inspector Ch.Varaprasad and others has been continuing raids on various fertilizer godowns and shops in the district for the last one week. As per the Legal Metrology Act-2009, they booked cases against Grandhi Gunnaraju Fertilizers of Makkuva, Buddepu Satyanarayana Fertilizers of Parvatipuram, Venkata Ramakrishna Merchants and Pesticides of Jami, KRP Agro-Chemicals of Ramabhadrapuram and Nekkanti Satyanarayana’s fertilizer shop of Saluru. The raids continued in Nellimarla, Kothavalasa, Amadalavalasa, Itchapuram, Veeraghattam and other places.

‘Excess collection’

“During sale of agriculture produce also, the farmers are cheated by middlemen with the excess collection of cotton, paddy and others. With the alteration of weighing machines, the middlemen are collecting excess produce. Recently we booked cases in Parvatipuram for collecting 120 kg of cotton as against the 100 kg. It is a serious and intentional offence. Fine will be imposed as per rules and regulations,” said Mr. Janardhana Rao. Mr.Radha Krishna urged farmers to utilise the free service of ‘Dharma Kata’ kept in various markets across the district. “Random cross-checking of weightage is done by our teams at many places. The farmers who suspect any malpractice should approach the Legal Metrology teams in those respective markets. Stern action will be taken on the persons concerned immediately if lapses are found,” he added.