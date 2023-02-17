Officials contemplate ways to end scourge of stale food in welfare hostels

February 17, 2023 08:26 am | Updated 08:27 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Instances of food poisoning, caused due to consumption of stale or unhygienically cooked meal by students of social welfare residential schools in the State, in quick succession has made the officials sit up and take notice.

Reports of students falling sick, many of them even hospitalised, with complaints of stomach pain or cramps, nausea, vomiting, fever or diarrhoea have been surfacing all too often spurring the officials at the helm of the departments concerned to initiate quick and effective remedial measures.

A draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) formulated in the aftermath of the recent food poisoning incidents, is being circulated among the stakeholders. “We have conducted a series of meetings, discussing a set of dos and don’t’s for the local managements, teachers, staff, helpers and others at the welfare institutions to ensure health safety of the children,” said G. Jayalakshmi, Principal Secretary, Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Department. She also holds additional charge of the post of Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department.

The quality of food served to children in these hostels has taken centre stage. “We have passed strict instructions that the quality of food should not be compromised under any circumstances. The wardens and the caretakers should stay put on the campus even on weekends and eat the food that is served to the children,” she says.

To ensure use of quality groceries to cook food, the Department is contemplating departure from the past practice of procuring the groceries from the district committees, barring rice supplied by the Civil Supplies Department. “We may ask the Civil Supplies wing to provide us the remaining groceries also, besides rice,” she says.

Medical check-up

To effectively monitor health of the students, a new policy of mandatory medical check-up of all students at the entry level will be introduced from next year.

“Currently, we have only an entrance exam for admissions. We will make a standard medical check-up mandatory while admitting students in these schools, as it will help us know if a student is suffering from any congenital ailment. Students will also be examined for anaemia deficiency,” Ms. Jayalakshmi says citing a recent example of a boy who suffered a seizure in Anantapur. The ailment was traced to a congenital problem and a surgery was performed as part of the treatment.

A preliminary discussion on the proposed policy has already been held, she informs.

Palnadu incident

In the food poisoning case at Sattenapalli mandal of Palnadu district, according to a source in the monitoring wing, water drawn from an open pond on the campus through pipelines was the only source of drinking water supplied through an RO plant that had turned dysfunctional after its filter bed was completely damaged.

After the food poisoning incident, the officials directed the school authorities to use borewell water, treated and supplied through the RO plant. The old RO plant was repaired and an additional plant has also been installed, said the source.

Secretary, Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions’ Society (APSWREIS) Pavana Murthy, however, attributes the incident to lack of proper monitoring by the local staff at the institution.

He maintains that only 20 to 25 students actually fell ill while others developed panic looking at their friends. Minister for Water Resource Ambati Rambabu, who visited the hospital to take stock of the situation after the incident, quoted hospital records and said that 110 to 130 students were affected by the food poisoning.

Mr. Murthy talks of a safety network put in place in all the 180 social welfare residential schools across the State. “Principals, wardens, caretakers and other staff have been warned against any dereliction of duty,” he says, informing that as an additional step, health supervisors have been appointed to make surprise checks to ensure total compliance of the rule book by everybody.