Officials conduct rehearsals for I-Day celebrations at IGMC

The officers on Tuesday conducted rehearsals for the Independence Day celebrations at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director General of Police, Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Principal Secretary (Political) S. Suresh Kumar, Police Commissioner S.V. Rajasekhara Babu, NTR District Collector G. Srijana and other officers were among those who conducted the rehearsals.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Ministers, MLAs, MPs and other bureaucrats and VIPs will attend 78th I-Day celebrations on August 15.

The officers reviewed the arrangements and security preparations for the VIPs and the general public at the IGMC. Officers of various departments and students from schools and colleges will perform cultural programmes on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.