Officials conduct rehearsals for I-Day celebrations at IGMC

Published - August 14, 2024 07:58 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Police personnel take part in the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Independence Day Parade at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada on Tuesday | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The officers on Tuesday conducted rehearsals for the Independence Day celebrations at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here.

Director General of Police, Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Principal Secretary (Political) S. Suresh Kumar, Police Commissioner S.V. Rajasekhara Babu, NTR District Collector G. Srijana and other officers were among those who conducted the rehearsals.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Ministers, MLAs, MPs and other bureaucrats and VIPs will attend 78th I-Day celebrations on August 15.

The officers reviewed the arrangements and security preparations for the VIPs and the general public at the IGMC. Officers of various departments and students from schools and colleges will perform cultural programmes on the occasion.

