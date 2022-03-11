Officials conduct raids on ID liquor dens in West Godavari

Police book suspicious death case and take up investigation

Officials of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and Prohibition and Excise personnel conducted raids on ID liquor dens in Jangareddygudem and the neighbouring villages in West Godavari district on Friday.

With the residents alleging the 16 people died after consuming hooch in the town in the last six days, SEB officials were conducting raids to identify the ID liquor manufacturers and the liquor making units.

“Four teams have been deputed to Jangareddygudem and the surrounding hamlets in West Godavari district to check the manufacturing and sale of countrymade liquor,” SEB Commissioner Vineet Brijlal said.

“Two Assistant Commissioners, one Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and the State Task Force (STF) personnel are monitoring the raids. SEB officials are trying to identify and arrest the habitual ID liquor manufacturers and smugglers in villages,” the Commissioner said.

Police are trying to find out whether the victims consumed countrymade liquor or the IML before being hospitalised. Investigation officers are trying to trace the other villagers, who had consumed liquor along with the victims, said Superintendent of Police, Rahul Dev Sharma.

Case booked

The Jangareddygudem police on Friday registered a case under Section 174 Cr.P.C. (Suspicious Death) on the death of a victim, Mudicharla Appa Rao (46), and took up investigation.

“Police will collect the viscera samples of the victim and send it to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination to know the exact cause of the death. Investigation on the remaining deaths is on,” the SP said.

Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Y.V. Prasanna Lakshmi said that vigil had been stepped up to check ID liquor manufacturing and sale through Grama and Ward Sachivalayams.