Officials conduct raids on gold shops, showrooms in Andhra Pradesh to check irregularities in bullion trading

December 12, 2022 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Special teams led by Controller of Legal Metrology were carrying out raids in Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Tanuku and other places.

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Deputy Controller Krishna Chaitanya of the Legal Metrology Department, weights and measures, inspects the weighing machines at Kalyan Jewellers during the raid in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: K. V. S. Giri

Teams of Legal Metrology Department conducted raids on bullion traders in Andhra Pradesh on December 12. Special teams carried out the raids in many gold shops and showrooms in major towns and cities.

More than 50 officers, including Deputy Controllers, Assistant Controllers, along with their staff, participated in the raids under the supervision of Controller of Legal Metrology (CLM), K. R. M. Kishore Kumar.

Officials verified the balances, weights, purity of the yellow metal and billing in the gold showrooms. Raids were being conducted in Nellore, Tirupati, Tanuku, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram and Vijayawada.

“We have found irregularities in weighing machines and on billing in some gold showrooms. Inspection officers are grilling the bullion merchants over the malpractices,” said an officer, who participated in the raids.

