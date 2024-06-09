ADVERTISEMENT

Officials conduct mock drill to spread awareness on gas leaks in Tirupati district

Published - June 09, 2024 08:03 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The drill demonstrates how to respond in case of gas leaks and fire accidents, especially when a CNG vehicle is on the road with a gas load

The Hindu Bureau

Police and fire personnel conduct a ‘Level 3 mock drill’ at AG&P Pratham gas station in Renigunta mandal of Tirupati district.

The police along with the fire and factories departments jointly conducted a ‘Level 3 mock drill’ at the AG&P Pratham’s CNG station at Gajulamandyam in Renigunta mandal here on Sunday — in a bid to spread awareness among the public on how to respond in cases of gas leaks.

The drill aimed to apprise the public of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and assess the effectiveness of the response mechanisms in pre and post-emergency phases, said Gajulamandyam Sub-Inspector C. Sunil.

As a part of the initiative, police officials, firemen and factory workers together tackled a simulated emergency. “This is to demonstrate how to respond in case of gas leaks and fire accidents, especially when a CNG vehicle is on the road with a gas load,” said Gautam Anand, AG&P’s regional head and assistant vice-president.

“In the mock drill, the leaked gas is natural gas and hence not harmful, we regularly conduct these drills to ensure our team swiftly handles any unpredictable situations and minimises any inconvenience to the community,” Mr. Anand added.

