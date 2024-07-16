GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Officials conduct inquiry at children’s home after boy drowns in Krishna

Responding to a report published in The Hindu, SCPCR directs the Women Development and Child Welfare Department and CCI management to submit a report on the incident

Updated - July 16, 2024 09:21 pm IST

Published - July 16, 2024 09:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Officials of the Women Development and Child Welfare Department inquiring into the death of the minor boy, at Chiguru Children’s Home at Penumaka village in Guntur district on Tuesday.

The Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) expressed deep concern over the incident of an eight-year-old boy named S. Ravi, an inmate of Deepa Nivas (a Child Care Institution), drowning in the Krishna river during a picnic on July 13.

The boy, who reportedly joined the home only a few days ago, went on a picnic to Chiguru Children’s Home. He went for a swim in the Krishna with other inmates of the home and drowned in the river on July 13.

Responding to a report published in The Hindu on on July 16 (Tuesday), the SCPCR directed Deepa Nivas, run by Nava Jeevan Bala Bhavan (NJBB), to submit a report on the incident.

“It is unfortunate that the boy who went on a picnic died in the Krishna while swimming. Instructions have been given to the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department officials to submit a report on the death of the boy,” said SCPCR Chairperson Kesali Appa Rao.

Following the directions of Guntur district WD&CW Project Director M. Uma Devi, the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Ch. Vijay Kumar and other officers visited Chiguru Children’s Home on Tuesday.

Mr. Vijay Kumar, along with protection officer of the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) B. Vijay Kumar and other staff inspected the place where the boy drowned in the river.

“Deepa Nivas director Fr. Antaiah and Chiguru Children’s Home in-charge Jyotsna accompanied us. The home organisers said the boy was found floating in the water and was rushed to Government General Hospital (GGH), Vijayawada. Doctors who examined the boy said he was brought dead,” the DCPO said.

“SCPCR will direct the Tadepalli police to submit a report on their findings over the death of the minor boy,” Mr. Appa Rao said.

