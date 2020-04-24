Officials conduct COVID-19 tests for staff working in red zones

Women Development and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha visited a few junctions in the town and enquired about implementation of lockdown on Friday.

She distributed masks to the public and the workers in petrol stations. The Minister appealed to the people to cooperate the government, maintain home isolation and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Residents need to be more cautious, particularly in the red zones and cooperate with the municipal and police officials. The government is taking measures to supply all essentials at the doorstep,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, the Medical and Health department staff conducted medical tests for sanitation workers, grama volunteers and the police personnel deployed in the red zones. They performed medical tests at Tangellamudi Grama Sachivalayam on Friday.

The staff were advised to wear masks and gloves and take all precautions before and after the duties. Necessary personal protection equipment have been distributed to the staff working in red zones, the officials said.