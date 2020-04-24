Andhra Pradesh

Officials conduct COVID-19 tests for staff working in red zones

Women Development and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha visited a few junctions in the town and enquired about implementation of lockdown on Friday.

She distributed masks to the public and the workers in petrol stations. The Minister appealed to the people to cooperate the government, maintain home isolation and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Residents need to be more cautious, particularly in the red zones and cooperate with the municipal and police officials. The government is taking measures to supply all essentials at the doorstep,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, the Medical and Health department staff conducted medical tests for sanitation workers, grama volunteers and the police personnel deployed in the red zones. They performed medical tests at Tangellamudi Grama Sachivalayam on Friday.

The staff were advised to wear masks and gloves and take all precautions before and after the duties. Necessary personal protection equipment have been distributed to the staff working in red zones, the officials said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 24, 2020 11:28:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/officials-conduct-covid-19-tests-for-staff-working-in-red-zones/article31427968.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY