Officials concerned as daily COVID tally crosses 20 in Chittoor

DMHO urges people to adhere to COVID-19 protocols

Reiterating that the coronavirus pandemic situation is yet to ease completely in the district, the health authorities urged the people not to lower their guard.

The district has been reporting more than 20 infections daily for the last one week, causing concern to the administration. The cumulative tally stands at 87,386, the third highest in the State. The virus has claimed 848 lives till date, the highest among the districts. The active cases are 84 at present.

“Even as the active cases are less in number. We can not afford to be lax as the cases are rising in other States. Ever since the first infection was reported in Chittoor, the district is yet to achieve the zero-infection mark in these last 11 months. The single-day tally is more than 20 at present. Any negligence by people would make the situation worse,” said District Medical and Health Officer M. Penchalaiah. He advised that people should exercise caution for the next two or three months and follow the guidelines such as wearing mask, sanitising hands and maitaining social distance. “So far, no new variant of the virus has been found in the district,” he said.

Vaccination drive

Referring to the vaccination drive, Dr. Penchalaiah said close to 60,000 health officials and other frontline workers have been inoculated so far. “Only 30,000 plus people from these categories who are left out will be covered in the next few days,” he said.

The third phase of vaccination drive, which is scheduled to begin on March 1, will cover the people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbities, he added.