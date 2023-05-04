Officials clueless on missing of specially-abled woman from rehabilitation centre in Vijayawada

May 04, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST

Officials of the Disabled Welfare, Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) department and the police are clueless over the missing of a deaf and dumb woman from a rehabilitation centre.

The inmate of a private integrated school for the blind in Vijayawada went missing about 40 days ago. The home organisers lodged a complaint with the police. However, no official inquiry has been launched, it is learnt. The woman was a victim in a sexual abuse case.

The NTR district officials closed a private school for the hearing and physically handicapped, located at Ibrahimpatnam, for alleged sexual abuse of the inmates. The institute was running in violation of rules, said the WD&CW officials.

Following a complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the home organisers in June, 2022. As per the directions of the Collector, S. Dilli Rao, the officials shifted the inmates, including the missing woman, to four rehabilitation centres in the district.

“The specially-abled woman went missing from a rehabilitation centre at Gunadala. We shifted about 30 inmates, including a few minor girls and physically and mentally-challenged boys, after the home was closed at Ibrahimpatnam. We are finding out the whereabouts of the missing inmate,” the Collector told The Hindu.

Disabled Welfare Department Assistant Director B. Ram Kumar said the woman, aged about 22 years, went missing from the blind school on March 21, 2023. The home organisers lodged a complaint with the Gunadala police.

“Based on a complaint lodged by the warden of the blind school, we booked a woman missing case and we are trying to trace her. There is no progress in the case so far,” said Gunadala Circle Inspector Krishna Mohan.

