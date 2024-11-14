Officials brace for smooth conduct of Karthika Pournami at Srisailam

The management of Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam is all geared up for the smooth conduct of ‘Karthika Pournami’ festivities starting on November 15 (Friday).

Srisailam will witness a sea of devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka and the temple management has made elaborate arrangements to provide darshan, accommodation, water, annaprasadam and maintain traffic and sanitation in the temple town. Officials are expecting a good turnout of devotees and are making efforts to provide them hassle-free darshan.

On the occasion of Karthika Pournami, the ‘Punyanadi Harathi’ will be held at Patalaganga, while ‘Jwalathoranam’ will be performed at the Gangadhara Mandapam and the two events would draw huge devotees.

Temple executive officer (EO) E. Chandrasekhar Reddy on Thursday reviewed the arrangements at two places and directed the officials to take up necessary measures for the smooth conduct of the events. Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy said devotees would be offering holy bath from early morning hours itself and asked the officials to make proper lighting arrangements. He asked expert swimmers to maintain vigil and ensure safety of the devotees.

At the Gangadhara Mandapam, Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy wanted the officials to take precautionary measures to ensure that a stampede like situation does not arise and asked officials to coordinate with the local police. As part of Punyanadi Harathi, ‘sare’ will be offered to river Krishna and prayers would be offered to Goddess Krishnamma at Patalaganga. Priests will offer 11 type of harathis to the river Krishna on the occasion.

Similarly, at night, 10 types of harathis will be offered to the presiding deities and ‘Pushkarini’ (temple pond) in the temple premises. Priests will be offering ‘Omkara Harathi’, ‘Naga Harathi’, ‘Trishula Harathi’, ‘Nandi Harathi’, ‘Simha Harathi’, ‘Surya Harathi’, ‘Chandra Harathi’, ‘Kumbha Harathi’, ‘Nakshatra Harathi’ and ‘Karpura Harathi’ on the occasion.