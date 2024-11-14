 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Officials brace for smooth conduct of Karthika Pournami at Srisailam

Srisailam will witness a sea of devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka; officials expecting good turnout of devotees and are making efforts to provide them hassle-free darshan

Published - November 14, 2024 07:41 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau
Srisailam temple EO E. Chandrasekhar Reddy inspecting the arrangements for ‘Karthika Pournami’, at the Patalaganga in Srisailam on Thursday.

Srisailam temple EO E. Chandrasekhar Reddy inspecting the arrangements for ‘Karthika Pournami’, at the Patalaganga in Srisailam on Thursday.

The management of Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam is all geared up for the smooth conduct of ‘Karthika Pournami’ festivities starting on November 15 (Friday).

Srisailam will witness a sea of devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka and the temple management has made elaborate arrangements to provide darshan, accommodation, water, annaprasadam and maintain traffic and sanitation in the temple town. Officials are expecting a good turnout of devotees and are making efforts to provide them hassle-free darshan.

On the occasion of Karthika Pournami, the ‘Punyanadi Harathi’ will be held at Patalaganga, while ‘Jwalathoranam’ will be performed at the Gangadhara Mandapam and the two events would draw huge devotees.

Temple executive officer (EO) E. Chandrasekhar Reddy on Thursday reviewed the arrangements at two places and directed the officials to take up necessary measures for the smooth conduct of the events. Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy said devotees would be offering holy bath from early morning hours itself and asked the officials to make proper lighting arrangements. He asked expert swimmers to maintain vigil and ensure safety of the devotees.

At the Gangadhara Mandapam, Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy wanted the officials to take precautionary measures to ensure that a stampede like situation does not arise and asked officials to coordinate with the local police. As part of Punyanadi Harathi, ‘sare’ will be offered to river Krishna and prayers would be offered to Goddess Krishnamma at Patalaganga. Priests will offer 11 type of harathis to the river Krishna on the occasion.

Similarly, at night, 10 types of harathis will be offered to the presiding deities and ‘Pushkarini’ (temple pond) in the temple premises. Priests will be offering ‘Omkara Harathi’, ‘Naga Harathi’, ‘Trishula Harathi’, ‘Nandi Harathi’, ‘Simha Harathi’, ‘Surya Harathi’, ‘Chandra Harathi’, ‘Kumbha Harathi’, ‘Nakshatra Harathi’ and ‘Karpura Harathi’ on the occasion.

Published - November 14, 2024 07:41 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / religion and belief

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.