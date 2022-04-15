Officials begin probe into fire mishap

Condition of the victims continue to be critical

Officials in West Godavari district launched a probe into the fire mishap in which six persons were killed in a chemical factory at Ankireddugudem village in Eluru district.

Fire broke out in Porus Laboratories Private Limited, in Musunuru mandal in Eluru district on Wednesday night. About 18 persons were working at the unit, of which 12 suffered injuries, the Fire Department personnel said.

The injured who were admitted in Government General Hospital (GGH), Vijayawada, were shifted to a private hospital for better treatment. “Of the 12 injured, the condition of 10 persons is stated to be critical,” the officials said.

Eluru District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh, who visited the spot, has ordered an enquiry into the reasons for the cause of the mishap. Joint Collector (Revenue), P. Arun Babu, will conduct the enquiry and submit a report, Mr. Venkatesh.