Andhra Pradesh

Officials beef up security inforested areas ahead of Sivaratri

A treacherous path that leads to the Lord Siddeswara temple at Ubbalamadugu in Chittoor district.

A treacherous path that leads to the Lord Siddeswara temple at Ubbalamadugu in Chittoor district.   | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Personnel deployed in strength at Ubbalamadugu and Bhupateswara Kona, says FRO

With only three days left for Maha Sivaratri festival, the forest department is getting ready for making security arrangements at some of the forested areas, where the temples of Lord Siva are located amidst waterfalls.

Hot destinations

Satyavedu forest range has two Siva temples, Siddeswara temple at Ubbalamadugu and Bhupateswara Swamy temple at Bhupateswara Kona. On Maha Sivaratri day, the places become hot destination for thousands of devotees from Nellore and Chittoor districts and Chennai.

But both these spots have come to be known for tragic incidents in the last few years. Located deep inside the forest, these places are known to be a major attraction for adventure junkies, most of whom come from Tamil Nadu. This time too, a good turnout of visitors is expected as, thanks to good rainfall in 2019, the place is now brimming with cascading waterfalls and ponds.

Talking about the measures being taken by them, Forest Range Officer(FRO) (Satyavedu) J. Prasada Rao told The Hindu that the staff had already been posted at Ubbalamadugu and Bhupateswara Kona to prevent adventure lovers from entering deep into forests.

“Though the waterfalls are closed for the visitors by 4 p.m., the timings are made flexible during the festive season. The members of the temple management committees are sought to strictly monitor the cleanliness in the surroundings and report to the forest and police personnel the cases of people moving deep inside the forests or carrying liquor, cigarettes and match boxes,” he said.

In spite of the regular checks, some youth manage to get into the forests with liquor bottles. Police personnel are deployed at the borders and also near the picnic spots to check the menace, the FRO said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 17, 2020 10:44:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/officials-beef-up-security-inforested-areas-ahead-of-sivaratri/article30845274.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY