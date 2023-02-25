Officials assure Koyas of action against ‘encroachment’ of govt. land by non-tribals on Andhra-Bhadrachalam border

February 25, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - YETAPAKA (ASR DISTRICT)

Alluri Sitharama Raju district Collector Sumit Kumar and other officials have promised to take action on the alleged encroachment of government land by non-tribals in Yetapaka mandal on Andhra Pradesh-Bhadrachalam (Telangana) border.

Following a 112-day relay fasts by the tribals of the area demanding action against the encroachers of government land and violations of the Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Areas Land Transfer (Amendment) Regulation, 1970, (1/70 Act), Mr. Sumit Kumar and SP Sathish Kumar on February 25 (Saturday) held talks with the tribals.

Earlier, scores of tribals took out a rally against the encroachments. The Koya tribals, under the banner of Adivasi Samkshema Parishat (ASP), have been alleging that more than 4,800 acres of government land on the Andhra-Bhadrachalam (Telangana) border was encroached and possessed by the non-tribals in violation of the 1/70 Act in Yetapaka Panchayat Post bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, Yetapaka mandal was merged with Andhra Pradesh to make way for the Polavaram irrigation project.

Collector responds

“We will verify the land settlement data. The tribals have also been told that we will act if any violation is brought to our notice. However, the tribals should complain to the Principal Secretary, Tribal Welfare Department, the competent authority that can act in this regard,” Mr. Sumit Kumar told The Hindu over the phone.

“From our end, we can guarantee that there will be no fresh encroachments in the disputed areas,” he added.

Adivasi Samkshema Parishat coordinator Madvi Nehru alleged that more than 4,800 acres of government land was still in possession of non-tribals in Yetapaka Panchayat. “The ownership over the land obtained by violating the 1/70 Act should not be entertained in the fifth schedule area. The land should either be allocated to the Polavaram-project displaced tribals or local tribals,” he demanded.

