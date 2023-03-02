HamberMenu
Officials asked to focus on poverty alleviation to achieve sustainable development goals

State government aims to achieve 17 goals by 2030, says Planning Secretary

March 02, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda
Planning Department Secretary G.S.R.K.R. Vijaya Kumar speaking at a meeting on sustainable development goals and Spandana in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RAO G.N.

Planning Department Secretary G.S.R.K.R. Vijay Kumar said that alleviation of poverty and improving the quality of life of the underprivileged was key to achieving sustainable development goals (SDG).

Mr. Vijay Kumar held an awareness meeting on the SDG and Spandana programme for the officials of Krishna and NTR districts at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Thursday.

He said that the State government aimed to achieve 17 goals by 2030. Poverty alleviation, food security, healthcare, quality education, gender equality, safe drinking water, sanitation, employment, basic infrastructure and others should be focused on in the State.

Proper implementation of the welfare schemes introduced by the government would take the State close to achieving the SDG.

He asked the officials to review the progress of all the projects aimed at SDG frequently.

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao asked the officials to review all 61 indices under SDG every day and upload the progress online.

He said out of 22,535 grievances received in the Spandana programme 22,101 were resolved and 434 were pending.

Krishna district Collector P. Ranjit Basha said that all the issues related to women, children and education were being closely monitored in the district.

NTR district Joint Collector Shrivas Nupur Ajaykumar, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, Krishna district SP P. Joshua and others were present.

