Officials asked to focus on bringing down death rate in Krishna

The district leads the State on list of COVID toll

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz stressed the need for bringing down COVID mortality rate and spread of infection in the district, at a meeting with the officials concerned and COVID task force team at Machilipatnam on Monday.

The district’s mortality rate was at 1.60% with 471 deaths and 29,365 cases. There are 2,705 active cases in 512 containment zones.

Mr. Imtiaz said that though the number of new infections is low compared to other districts, the viral disease is still very much active in the district and its spread should be contained by taking all measures.

He said 60% of the infections are being reported in rural areas and 40% are being reported in urban areas, adding that those experiencing breathlessness, cough and fever should approach the government hospitals and asked officials to provide treatment to such patients.

Joint Collector (Development) L. Siva Sankar said that the death rate should be brought down to at least 1% and all the officials should ensure that no stone is unturned in identifying sick persons, testing, contact tracing and providing timely treatment.