Officials asked to expedite work on construction of Village Secretariats

The construction of new buildings for Village Secretariats is happening on a war footing as the existing panchayat buildings does not have adequate infrastructure for the functioning of the newly-proposed Secretariats.

Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad, Panchayatraj Department and District Water Management Agency have jointly taken up the task of constructing 664 Village Secretariats. In the backdrop of bleak financial scenario, the government allowed utilisation of funds allocated by Union government under National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, said Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer T.Venkateswara Rao.

“The government is spending around ₹35 lakh for completion of the new buildings. The funds ranging from ₹17 lakh to ₹30 lakh will be spent for expansion and renovation of existing village panchayats,” he said.

Review meetings

Vizianagaram District Water Management Agency project director A. Nageswara Rao said that the progress was being checked with weekly review meetings. He said that Panchayatraj department was advised to follow the scheme norms with letter and spirit.

Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal who had recently reviewed the progress asked the officials concerned to complete the works within a couple of months to ensure functioning of Village Secretariats which were expected to deliver all services to the people at grass root level.