Officials advised to purchase crops from farmers at market price

January 19, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Joint Collector Ketan Garg on Friday directed the field officials to take measures to purchase black gram from the farmers through the Civil Supplies Department at the market price. Mr. Garg and members of the District Agricultural Advisory Council participated in the District Level Agricultural Advisory Council meeting held at the Mini Conference Hall here, on Friday.

Mr. Garg said that the e-Crop booking and e-KYC process of the farmers should be completed within the Rabi season. He informed the farmers that crops were being purchased from them at market price through the Civil Supplies Department and that they should not trust middlemen and sell the crop at a low price. They were also advised to contact Rythu Bharosa Kendras and register their names regarding the purchase of their produce.

“Farmers who have cultivated black gram and registered e-Crops should contact Rythu Bharosa Kendra staff and agriculture officials; fertilizers should be supplied to the RBKs as and when necessary. The officials should arrange online payment of seeds and fertilizers through QR code,” he said.

Agriculture Department Joint Director Uma Maheswaramma said that due to the lack of rain in the Kharif and Rabi seasons, water in the borewells is likely to decrease in the upcoming days and farmers should be encouraged to cultivate small grain crops that require less water, rather than maize and rice which require a lot of water. She added that sufficient fertilizers were available in the district and farmers should be made aware to follow the moisture and quality standards of their produce.

Alamuru Subbareddy, a member of the District Agricultural Advisory Council, further stressed that it was advisable to buy crops at market price. Officials of the Animal Husbandry, Horticulture, Micro-irrigation wing, Civil Supplies, APSPDCL, Markfed and NABARD, and Marketing were also present.

