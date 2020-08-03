Official transferred after woman complains of sexual harassment

ANANTAPUR

03 August 2020 23:24 IST

Anantapur Joint Director of Agriculture Sk. Habib Basha has been transferred out of the district with immediate effect and an inquiry has been ordered into the allegations of sexual harassment by a woman employee of the Agriculture Department from Kalyandurg.

Confirming this, Agriculture Minister Kurasal Kannababu on Monday said that action would be initiated after getting the report.

The woman employee represented the matter in a written complaint to Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu on Monday.

The employee, posted as a junior assistant in Kalyandug, said that Mr. Basha allegedly misbehaved with her when she used to visit the JD’s office on official work.

She also said that when she sought deputation to Anantapur city due to her personal family requirements, he had allegedly demanded sexual favours in return. She added in the letter that it was when two months ago videos of his misbehaviour with other employees in his previous posting in Guntur surfaced on YouTube that she got the courage to speak up.

When asked about this, Mr. Basha rejected the allegations as baseless and said that it was a ploy to get him out of the place as a staff had held a grudge against him. “I will come out unscathed,” he told The Hindu.