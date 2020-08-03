Official takes stock of COVID-19 situation

B. Rajasekhar, Special Officer and Principal Secretary, School Education, has said that evidence-based monitoring of all suspect cases should be done at field level.
Reviewing the COVID-19 medical management with senior officers, hospital superintendents and municipal commissioners, Mr. Rajasekhar said that last minute hospitalisation of suspected patients has emerged as the leading cause of death.
"In our analysis of mortality rate, we have found that last-minute hospitalisation of suspected patients is the leading cause of death. Hence, we have decided to ramp up monitoring at containment zones and non- containment zones and identify all those in the high-risk category. Apart from survey, we will also test them for preliminary evidence using oxymetre, CI scan and at every village/ward secretariat, two pulse oxymetres would be placed,’’ said Mr. Rajasekar.
District Collector and Incident Commander I. Samuel Ananda Kumar said: "An ethics committee is being constituted to finalise guidelines for plasma therapy and steps will be taken to intimate death of any one to their family within 24 hours." He also said that an analysis of every death would be made and reports would be filed.
Joint Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar, Municipal Commissioner C. Anuradha and special officer Babu Rao were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath