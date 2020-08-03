Official takes stock of COVID-19 situation

B. Rajasekhar, Special Officer and Principal Secretary, School Education, has said that evidence-based monitoring of all suspect cases should be done at field level.

Reviewing the COVID-19 medical management with senior officers, hospital superintendents and municipal commissioners, Mr. Rajasekhar said that last minute hospitalisation of suspected patients has emerged as the leading cause of death.

"In our analysis of mortality rate, we have found that last-minute hospitalisation of suspected patients is the leading cause of death. Hence, we have decided to ramp up monitoring at containment zones and non- containment zones and identify all those in the high-risk category. Apart from survey, we will also test them for preliminary evidence using oxymetre, CI scan and at every village/ward secretariat, two pulse oxymetres would be placed,’’ said Mr. Rajasekar.

District Collector and Incident Commander I. Samuel Ananda Kumar said: "An ethics committee is being constituted to finalise guidelines for plasma therapy and steps will be taken to intimate death of any one to their family within 24 hours." He also said that an analysis of every death would be made and reports would be filed.

Joint Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar, Municipal Commissioner C. Anuradha and special officer Babu Rao were present.