‘Official stamp’ expected to work as USP

The Jagananna Smart Township is yet another flagship programme by the YSRCP government to bring affordable housing to the reach of the middle classes. The government promises to develop well-planned layouts with clear title at an affordable pricing, with a corpus fund to be operated within the escrow account for its maintenance.

The salient features are BT roads, 60 feet and 40 feet roads, provision for water supply, underground drainage system, storm water drain, street lighting, avenue plantation and open spaces for public utilities.

The Annamayya Urban Development Authority (AUDA) comes up with the first such MIG layout in a 30-acre site at Abbavaram, 6 km from the Rayachoti bus stand, and touted to be the first for Kadapa district.

"The layout is approved by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP). Our MIG plots are sure to be lapped up, for they bear the ‘official stamp’ in terms of price, title and approval, which weigh in our favour," says government whip and local MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy.

The idea has apparently not gone down well with the real estate fraternity that feels a threat to its very existence. Another question mark looms over its upkeep in the long run, with none in the hierarchy readily available to be held accountable.

The idea is being ridiculed by detractors as yet another attempt to sell off valuable property to dole out welfare schemes. Telugu Desam Party’s polit bureau member R. Sreenivasa Reddy lambasts the scheme as the government’s ‘diversionary tactic’.