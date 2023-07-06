HamberMenu
Official moots syllabus upgrade for polytechnic colleges every year

Expert committee will be constituted to make suggestions to the government every year, says official

July 06, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Principal Secretary, Department of Skill Development and Training, S. Suresh Kumar on Thursday said syllabus of the polytechnic students should be upgraded every year to meet national and international standards.

Addressing the department officials at the valedictory of a two-day review meeting on polytechnic education, he said an expert committee comprising national-level subject experts would be constituted and this panel would make appropriate suggestions to the government every year. He also directed the officials concerned to work on a proposal for the government’s approval to bring in new facilities and take up construction activity in the newly-sanctioned government polytechnics at Maidukuru, Betamcharla and at Guntakal.

Stating that only when teachers have good understanding of the modern methods used by the industries, they will be in a position to transfer the knowledge to students, Mr. Suresh Kumar asked the officials to design a comprehensive training programme for the faculty in polytechnic colleges. He wanted the digital classrooms in polytechnics to be effectively utilised and said that an officer at the Commissionerate level should be appointed to monitor and prepare weekly reports.

He said reviews would henceforth be a monthly feature and asked the department officials to keep their reports ready.

Commissioner, Technical Education, Ch. Nagarani explained about the various initiatives launched to improve employability skills in students. Referring to the changes in the syllabus, she said the department had been taking steps to help students adapt to the new systems.

Joint Director, Technical Education, V. Padma Rao, State Technical Education Training Board Secretary Ramana Babu, Deputy Directors B. Kalyan, M.A. Ramakrishna and Vijaya Bhaskar, Joint Secretaries Janaki Ramaiah and Satyanarayana and others were present.

