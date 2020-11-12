Andhra Pradesh

Official inspects land sought by Vedanta group

Amalapuram Sub-Collector Himanshu Kaushik on Wednesday inspected the 9.88 acres of land the Vedanta group sought for exploration of oil and natural gas near Katrenikona in East Godavari district.

The Vedanta group urged the government to allot the land under Survey No. 971 on three-year lease for its operations.

“The drilling activity will be done on the proposed site as a part of the exploration of oil and natural gas near Katrenikona,” an official communication from the Vedanta group said.

