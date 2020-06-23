Official inspects land allotted to Greyhounds

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 June 2020 00:04 IST

Principal Secretary (Revenue) Usharani inspected the 385 acres of land allocated to the Greyhounds at Jagannadhapuram village of Chandaka panchayat of Anandapuram mandal on Monday.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand explained to her about the issues regarding the land. About 145 acres of it was under the occupation of farmers, who were raising plantations like eucalyptus, cashew and mango. The Principal Secretary interacted with the farmers and the latter told her that they had been cultivating it for the past four decades and sought justice.

Assuring them of compensation, Ms. Usharani asked them to record their objections at the local Tahsildar’s Office.

Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy, RDO K. Penchala Kishore, Tahsildar Chandrasekhar and others were present.