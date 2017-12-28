Official held in DA case

Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths on Thursday raided the properties of Koneru Srinivasa Rao, a training officer in the Industrial Training Institute here, and unearthed huge assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Transport service

Officials who raided Mr. Srinivasa Rao’s properties, including his residence at Vijayanagar Colony near Autonagar, found that he had been running a transport service, Haripriya Carriers, named after his daughter, since 2009.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao had allegedly bought 46 trucks, tippers, and heavy transport vehicles in the name of his wife K. Krishna Veni. Most of the vehicles were bought in the last two years.

ACB Director-General R.P. Thakur said the accused also possessed two luxury cars and two motorcycles registered in his wife’s name and a flat and two house plots registered in his wife and in-laws’ names.

During the raids, the officials also found gold weighing one kg and silver weighing 1.7 kg.

The total property seized was worth more than ₹10 crore as per the official estimates. The officer’s bank lockers were yet to be opened. Mr. Thakur said that Mr. Srinivasa Rao, who is working at the District Level Training Centre at the Government ITI, had entered government service in 1991 as store attendant. He was promoted as junior instructor in 1992 and became an officer in 1997.

He was working in the same ITI since the beginning of his career and had invested in transport business. The accused was arrested and produced before the ACB court.