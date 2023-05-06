HamberMenu
Official clarifies on result of Children with Special Needs

May 06, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

 Brushing aside as false propaganda the reports on issuing pass certificates to the students who appeared in only five subjects, Principal Secretary, School Education Department, Praveen Prakash informed that the Children with Special Needs were exempted from studying and appearing in any one of the three languages, as per G.O. Ms. No. 86 (Annexure-II).

In a statement on Saturday, Mr. Praveen Prakash clarified that apart from them, no other children were given pass certificates after appearing in only five subjects. He said the Children with Special Needs should be respected and requested people not to circulate such misleading reports in social media platforms. 

