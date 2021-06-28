Offices of BC corporations to open tomorrow

GUNTUR

28 June 2021 23:23 IST

The YSRCP government would ensure that the backward classes are empowered and become a backbone to society, Adviser, Public Affairs, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy was addressing a virtual meeting with the chairpersons of 56 BC corporations and BC Ministers, MLAs and MLCs.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear that BC leadership would be encouraged and strengthened as they would represent the aspirations of the most backward classes. I urge the chairpersons of all the BC corporations to work with the same commitment and set targets for themselves,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

Advertising

Advertising

The party general secretary said that the offices of the corporations would be opened on June 30.

Minister for Backward Classes Ch. Venugopala Krishna said that the Chief Minister had taken a historic decision to set up the BC corporations.

Deputy Chief Minister D. Krishna Das said that the empowerment of BCs was going on at a fast pace.

Party MLC Lella Appireddy also spoke.