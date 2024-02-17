Officers underscore the importance of providing support to victims in POSCO cases

February 17, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Officers of the Judiciary, Police and Prosecutions department have underlined the need for extending support to victims in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCO) Act, 2012, cases.

The participants discussed the ‘Roles and Responsibilities of victim support persons under the Act’ at the State-level consultation on ‘Victim’s Support Under POCSO Act’, organised by the Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), in coordination with the NGO, Child Rights Advocacy Foundation (CRAF), here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, APSLSA member secretary M. Babitha said that parents and children should have awareness about sexual abuse and the POCSO Act. Parents should spend some time with children and explain to them about cybercrimes, frauds and different types of sexual offences, she said.

“Excess usage of mobile phones and other devices was showing adverse effects on children. In many cases, we observed that cyber offenders were targetting minors online,” Ms. Babitha cautioned.

State Commission for Protection of Children (SCPCR) chairman Kesali Appa Rao has asked the officers of the line departments to work in coordination to protect children under the POCSO Act.

“Victim support should be continued from the first day of the registration of the case, disposal of the case, and conviction of the accused,” Mr. Appa Rao said and praised CRAF State programme director P. Francis Thambi for organising the workshop.

Expressing concern over the rising crimes against children, Superintendent of Police (Intelligence) U. Ram Mohan asked the officers to update their knowledge of the Acts and Laws. He explained the method of collection of electronic evidence in POCSO Act cases.

“There are advantages and disadvantages with digital devices,” Mr. Ram Mohan said and cautioned about sexual offenders and cyber fraudsters.

APSLSA Administrative Officer, H. Amara Rangeswara Rao elucidated on ‘Victim Support Scheme’ and asked the Child Welfare Committees (CWCs) to appoint the support persons.

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretaries across the State, Public Prosecutors dealing with POCSO Act cases, Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairpersons, Legal Aid Defence Counsels and One Stop Centre Officers participated.

