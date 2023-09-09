ADVERTISEMENT

Officer who arrested Naidu handled Balakrishna shooting case in 2004 when YSR was CM

September 09, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST

Photos in DCX

Sambasiva Rao M.

CID Additional DGP N. Sanjay | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

In a strange coincidence, the senior police officer N. Sanjay, who arrested actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in a shooting case in 2004 when the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister, has now arrested the Opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu when YSR’s son Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is the CM.

Mr. Balakrishna is the brother-in-law of Mr. Naidu, and the latter’s son Lokesh is the son-in-law of the actor-politician.

Mr. Sanjay, a 1996 batch IPS officer, who heads the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) as Additional Director General of Police, became a sensation after he arrested the former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party national president on Saturday (September 9) for his alleged role in the misappropriation of ₹371 crore in the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation. 

Mr. Sanjay, as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone), Hyderabad, was the key officer in the arrest and gathering of vital evidence in the case of Mr. Balakrishna, the current TDP MLA from Hindupur, when he allegedly attacked a couple of persons with a revolver in Hyderabad in 2004. Mr. Naidu was the Leader of the Opposition then. 

