Office superintendent, ward secretary land in ACB trap

July 12, 2023 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths arrested the Office Superintendent of the Establishment Wing in the Health and Family Welfare Department in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, while he was allegedly accepting a bribe.

According to a release, P. Narendra Babu, hailing from Guntur district, lodged a complaint with ACB officials alleging that accused officer Syed Laik was demanding ₹40,000 as bribe to process transfer applications. Mr. Narendra Babu, his wife and seven others working as ANMs in the health department had applied for transfers.

ACB officials registered a case and laid a trap on Tuesday. Mr. Syed Laik was reportedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹16,000 from the complainant Mr. Narendra Babu at the former’s office. The accused officer was arrested and produced before a court.

In Visakhapatnam, a ward administrative secretary of the ward secretariat in Prasanthi Nagar of Visakhapatnam was caught red-handed by ACB officials while he was accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 from a complainant on Tuesday.

According to ACB officials, the accused D. Bhaskar Rao demanded ₹20,000 from the complainant to process house tax applications. He was caught by ACB officials while accepting the bribe from the complainant at the ward secretariat. The accused was arrested and produced before the court.

