Office Assistant held for stealing cash, gold from bank

KAKINADA

13 December 2020 07:43 IST

An office assistant of Canara Bank branch at Kothapeta town in East Godavari district was arrested on charges of stealing cash and gold from the branch.

B. Thulasi Suresh, 24, allegedly stole ₹9.23 lakh in cash and 322 grams of gold from the branch on December 7 during lunch break.

East Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi told a press conference that the accused switched off the CC camera surveillance system installed inside the bank before committing the theft and later absconded.

Suresh reportedly bought a two-wheeler, cellphone and gold ornaments with the stolen cash. He also toured many places in the State. The accused was a college drop-out and joined the bank as an Office Assistant in 2018.

Suresh was nabbed from a hotel in Amalapuram on Saturday. The police recovered ₹7.9 lakh cash, 322 grams of gold, two-wheeler and cellphone from him. A case has been registered and investigation is on, said Mr. Nayeem.