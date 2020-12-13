Office Assistant held for stealing cash, gold from bank

An office assistant of Canara Bank branch at Kothapeta town in East Godavari district was arrested on charges of stealing cash and gold from the branch.
B. Thulasi Suresh, 24, allegedly stole ₹9.23 lakh in cash and 322 grams of gold from the branch on December 7 during lunch break.
East Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi told a press conference that the accused switched off the CC camera surveillance system installed inside the bank before committing the theft and later absconded.
Suresh reportedly bought a two-wheeler, cellphone and gold ornaments with the stolen cash. He also toured many places in the State. The accused was a college drop-out and joined the bank as an Office Assistant in 2018.
Suresh was nabbed from a hotel in Amalapuram on Saturday. The police recovered ₹7.9 lakh cash, 322 grams of gold, two-wheeler and cellphone from him. A case has been registered and investigation is on, said Mr. Nayeem.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath