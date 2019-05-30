Offers silk ‘vastrams’ at Durga temple

Chief Minister-designate Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam here on Wednesday.
He offered silk ‘vastrams’ to the presiding deity, Goddess Kanaka Durga.
Temple priests and Vedic scholars offered a traditional welcome to him on arrival at the temple.
Executive Officer V. Koteswaramma and others were present. The priests gave him five types of ‘prasdam’, which included pulihora, laddu, appalu, kattu pongali and chakkera pongali.
YSRCP leaders V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Malladi Vishnu, Velampalli Srinivas, Jogi Ramesh, and Potluri Varaprasad accompanied Mr. Reddy.
